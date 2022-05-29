Rodri Makes Major Admission on Manchester City Future With 'Spectacular Project' Comments

Manchester City midfielder Rodri discussed a possible return to Spain in the future whilst lauding the attractive prospect of staying put at the Etihad Stadium in the coming seasons, in a new interview this week.

Despite the attacking riches possessed by Pep Guardiola in his star-studded Manchester City squad, Rodri was one of the best and most consistent players for the six-time Premier League champions last season.

The Spain international, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Manchester last term by displacing Fernandinho as the first-choice number six pick, amassed 46 appearances across all competitions for the Blues over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst improving the defensive side of his game, the 25-year-old grew into his focal role in Pep Guardiola's side and bagged a string of crucial goals for City, against the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and Aston Villa.

IMAGO / Sportimage The former Atletico Madrid academy star showcased his importance to his side with a priceless strike to draw City level against Aston Villa on the final day of the season before Ilkay Gundogan completed his brace to wrap up a 3-2 victory for the Etihad outfit to retain the Premier League. IMAGO / PA Images Fresh from winning his second league title in England last week, Rodri recently spoke about the current project on offer in east Manchester and his thoughts on where his future lies - three years on from when he completed a reported £63 million switch to the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / Xinhua "In football, you never know. I lean towards projects in which I can grow and I think that right now the Manchester City project is spectacular," the Spanish midfielder said in an interview with Spanish daily sports newspaper AS this week.

Manchester City are expected to reward Rodri for the progress he has shown over the past 18 months with an improved deal, which would see the Madrid-born star receive a pay rise following an impressive campaign where he truly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Rodri has two years left on his existing deal at City and could agree to commit his long-term future to the club, with manager Pep Guardiola widely expected to be open to extending his current contract at the Etihad Stadium past 2023.

The Premier League champions bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho retaining the league title in scintillating fashion and are understood to be keen on adding Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as a direct replacement for the former Brazil international.

