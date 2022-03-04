Rodri Makes Prediction on Potential Manchester City Sporting Director Role Following Retirement

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has provided his honest thoughts on potentially taking up an executive role at the Etihad Stadium at the end of his playing career, in a new interview with

Rodri has been a focal part of the Manchester City starting XI since the start of the previous campaign, having cemented his place as the first-choice number six pick at the Etihad Stadium, with Fernandinho in the twilight of his playing career.

The Spain international, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the vicinity of £63 million, has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

After being named on the bench for his side's FA Cup fifth-round triumph over Peterborough in mid-week, the 25-year-old is expected to return to the lineup when Manchester City face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Aside from his exploits on the pitch, the midfielder completed a course in Management and Business Administration from Manchester last year and is known for his down-to-earth attitude and disinterest in some of the flashier aspects of a footballer's lifestyle.

In a new interview with Sky Sports this week, Rodri was quizzed on his thoughts on potentially taking up an executive role at a football club when he eventually retires as a professional footballer.

"Yes, it has always been at the back of my mind. Of course, when you have a formation, you are more prepared to do these kind of things," the Manchester City star said.

"You never know. I don't know what I'm going to do when I retire but for sure, I am going to have this tool to manage myself to do whatever I want.

"I will have the formation and the quality to start moving, of course. I won't stop there, you need more formation and when you go into the business side, you keep going because I've just done the first step, but you never know, Let's see when I finish."

