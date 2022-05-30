Skip to main content

Rodri Opens Up On Recent Manchester City Defeat That Was 'The Worst Day in His Life'

Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri has claimed that one defeat during the recent season was 'the worst day of his life', providing a personal insight into a match that ultimately cost the club an additional trophy.

After winning the opening leg of the Champions League semi-final with a thrilling 4-3 victory against eventual champions Real Madrid, Manchester City looked in the driving seat to reach a second successive final after Riyad Mahrez put them into a 1-0 lead in the second leg.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men sprung a major surprise after super-sub Rodrygo scored a brace within a minute at the dying embers of the contest to take the clash into extra-time, where Karim Benzema’s penalty meant City crashed out of the competition.

Looking back at his side’s disappointing exit at the Santiago Bernabéu, Rodri was quizzed on his feelings about Manchester City’s defeat in May.

It was the worst day of my life," Rodri opened.

"We ended up disappointed. I remember that (Pep) Guardiola gave us two days off after that, he made us disconnect. It was key."

"When we came back, he made us see that we had something else to fight for. We regain strength”, he commented in an interview with Spanish newspaper, AS.

It is understandable why the former Atletico Madrid midfielder was shell-shocked after Manchester City's elimination, considering his side were mostly the superior team over the tie, but ended up rueing a host of missed chances.

After a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final to Chelsea in 2021, it comes as no surprise why the defeat stung the Spaniard even more as Manchester City were close, but yet so far from winning the competition.

Ultimately, all’s well that ends well, as his revelation about Pep Guardiola granting the players to recharge their batteries after a harsh defeat is what possibly drove the side to fight until the final day to retain their Premier League crown.

With Manchester City gaining more experience in the Champions League and the arrival of a lethal finisher in Erling Haaland, 2023 may be the year where Rodri and co. can finally lift the coveted European trophy.

