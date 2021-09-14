Rodri Provides Expletive Response When Asked About Champions League Defeat to Chelsea

Rodri has reflected on Manchester City's Champions League final loss last season, as he spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday's Group Stage game against RB Leipzig.

City, who were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in an underwhelming maiden Champions League Final last season, will begin their latest attempt to lift the famous European trophy on Wednesday evening, when they face Jesse Marsch's RB Leipzig.

Chelsea scuppered Manchester City's hopes of completing the quadruple and the treble last season, as Thomas Tuchel's side successfully overcame the Sky Blues in both the FA Cup semi-final and Champions League Final.

Many questions were asked of the Manchester City manager following the disappointing loss, but according to midfielder Rodri, the squad are ready to learn from last season's agonising final defeat.

Asked about how the Spaniard felt following the defeat in Portugal, Rodri told the media, "In my situation you have three s*** days where you cannot even talk to your family or friends."

"They are always there to support you but your face is not good but then this is football. We can win or lose and we move on. In defeat you learn more than in victories."

Rodri, along with the rest of the Manchester City squad, are however eager to learn from the failures in Europe last year, with the 25 year-old saying, "We're going to learn from this experience."

"We done a great season, we were proud of what we achieved with this feeling that we could achieve the big trophy. It was the first time in our history that we arrived into a final and all the players in the squad have a little more ambition and experience every year. No regrets about that."

Rodri continued, "We have to be so proud and happy about what we did. We're going to learn from this experience."

"The Champions League is decided by little differences. We have to keep working and tomorrow we have the first step against Leipzig to achieve the Champions League.”

