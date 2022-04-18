Skip to main content

Rodri Reveals One Element of Manchester City's Game That Has 'Grown' in Recent Years

In-form Manchester City midfielder Rodri has explained how he believes the reigning Premier League champions have 'grown a lot' in the Champions League, after securing progression past Atletico Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

While Manchester City have been hailed for playing a sumptuous style of play over the years, their performance against Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final was the anthesis of their footballing identity under Pep Guardiola.

City found it virtually impossible to control possession at times, and embraced the role reversal with Diego Simeone’s side by putting on a defensive masterclass in which they showcased that they too can be the 'masters of the dark arts' - running the clock down and making timely tactical fouls to see out a victory.

As things turned heated right at the death, following Atletico Madrid defender Felipe’s swipe at Phil Foden, a melee broke out between both sides as the Atletico Madrid defender was eventually sent off. As for Manchester City, their players impressively maintained composure.

In what was a refreshingly different display from a Manchester City perspective, the club's defensive midfield sensation Rodri has explained why his side have developed in Europe after the contest.

The former Atletico Madrid man explained, “Sometimes (people) think we are always going to play beautiful, but it is not like this. Other teams have good players and they punish you. But we were good – an unbelievable competitive mentality and we go through."

Rodri continued, "I think we’ve grown a lot in this sense in the last years. We need to keep on improving because we are going to live moments like this in the next games. We need to be strong mentality and together and never give up. That is the way.”

Manchester City’s ability to adapt to such a high-pressure situation and come out on top is testament to Rodri’s assessment of their growth in the once-dreaded wilderness of the Champions League.

