Rodri Sends Dangerous Atletico Madrid Warning to Manchester City Squad After Champions League First-Leg Win

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has stressed that the job is far from done for his side as they take a narrow lead to the Wanda Metropolitano next week in the return-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's men took a major step towards sealing a berth in the last four of this season's Champions League after Kevin De Bruyne's strike in the final 20 minutes of the one-sided contest gave the Blues the all-important advantage ahead of their visit to Madrid next week.

After a tight first-half where the Spanish champions sat back deep and defended with 10 men behind the ball, the Blues eventually found the breakthrough after Phil Foden sliced open the Atletico defence less than 80 seconds following his introduction to set up De Bruyne for the winner.

However, City midfielder Rodri has warned his side to ease off and get complacent for the second-leg against his boyhood club, who are expected to come out and operate in an attacking fashion in Madrid after their narrow loss in the east side of Manchester on Tuesday evening.

IMAGO / PA Images “We know this (tie) isn't over,” the Spain international said following the win, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images “We are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, we all know how difficult is to go through to the next step.

IMAGO / NurPhoto “We know the opponent we have in front, the way they (Atletico Madrid) play is so difficult.

"I wish we could have scored one more goal (in the first-leg) at least, but we go there (to the Wanda Metropolitano) with a small advantage.

“We will have the same plan as usual. It doesn't matter where we play and at what stage we are, we are going to play the same way as always. We have our style of play and we are going to try to win with that.”

However, before they attempt to book a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the second season running, Manchester City face Liverpool in a potential title-deciding fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

