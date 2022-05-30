Skip to main content

Rodri Talks Manchester City's Project and the Club's Champions League Hopes

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri has revealed in an interview that while clubs have tried to convince the Spanish international to move away from the Etihad Stadium, the 'spectacular' project of his current employers is what has kept him at the club.

While several critics have not been shy in putting down Manchester City’s success to their lavish spending habits over the years, it goes under the radar how well-run the club has been since their takeover in 2008.

Perhaps the biggest indication of this aforementioned belief is the fact that a managerial great such as Pep Guardiola has been in charge of the Premier League champions for the longest period in his career so far.

In addition, a host of Manchester City’s marquee players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Ederson are all tied down to long-term contracts, which is also a sign of the fact that the club is headed in the right direction.

When quizzed about whether he wishes to continue his career in England, another one of City's key players in Rodri has revealed why Manchester City is the best place to be currently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1008913639h

The 25 year-old was also asked about where the Manchester City project is headed, during an exclusive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, as he explained, "A team is being built with a clear idea."

Rodri PL title

Rodri continued, "We lack Europe, it is evident, but we are touching it. That winning mentality is also built, I always say. These years are serving us an experience. Little by little, we are there: finalists last year, about to be in this."

Rodri goal vs AVL Home

The Spaniard’s glowing assessment is a major compliment as to how Manchester City are run right from the very top, as it is expected that a host of the usual European elite have tried to convince the most in-form defensive midfielder in the world to depart the Etihad Stadium in favour of a move.

While several top clubs in the world have the finances to compete for the best players in Europe, Rodri’s revelation about Manchester City’s exciting plan of action in place is what has ensured the club has never gone trophyless in half a decade.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012228280h
News

Manchester City Star Drops Major Exit Hint After Liking Instagram Post Speculating Premier League Transfer

By Freddie Pye42 minutes ago
Gundo goal vs AVL
News

"Absolutely Unbelievable" - Manchester City Star Reflects on 'Picture Perfect' Premier League Title Triumph

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1012302785h
News

"Glorified Friendlies" - Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Hits Out at UEFA for Organisation of International Tournament

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

When Does the 2022 Summer Transfer Window Open for Premier League Clubs?

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
END OF SEASON AWARDS
Features/Opinions

City Xtra: Manchester City End of Season Awards 2021/2022

By Freddie Pye, Harry Siddall, Vayam Lahoti, Harry Winters, Joe Butterfield, Srinivas Sadhanand and Nathan Allen16 hours ago
Braaf 1
News

Manchester City Held Significant Concerns Over Attitude and Behaviour of Player Leading to Exit

By Vayam Lahoti18 hours ago
Kompany 1
News

Vincent Kompany Eyeing Swoop for Manchester City Defender Amid Burnley Managerial Links

By Vayam Lahoti21 hours ago
Rodri goal vs Newcastle 2
News

Rodri Makes Major Admission on Manchester City Future With 'Spectacular Project' Comments

By Vayam Lahoti22 hours ago