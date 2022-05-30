Rodri Talks Manchester City's Project and the Club's Champions League Hopes

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri has revealed in an interview that while clubs have tried to convince the Spanish international to move away from the Etihad Stadium, the 'spectacular' project of his current employers is what has kept him at the club.

While several critics have not been shy in putting down Manchester City’s success to their lavish spending habits over the years, it goes under the radar how well-run the club has been since their takeover in 2008.

Perhaps the biggest indication of this aforementioned belief is the fact that a managerial great such as Pep Guardiola has been in charge of the Premier League champions for the longest period in his career so far.

In addition, a host of Manchester City’s marquee players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Ederson are all tied down to long-term contracts, which is also a sign of the fact that the club is headed in the right direction.

When quizzed about whether he wishes to continue his career in England, another one of City's key players in Rodri has revealed why Manchester City is the best place to be currently.

IMAGO / PA Images The 25 year-old was also asked about where the Manchester City project is headed, during an exclusive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, as he explained, "A team is being built with a clear idea." IMAGO / Xinhua Rodri continued, "We lack Europe, it is evident, but we are touching it. That winning mentality is also built, I always say. These years are serving us an experience. Little by little, we are there: finalists last year, about to be in this." IMAGO / Sportimage

The Spaniard’s glowing assessment is a major compliment as to how Manchester City are run right from the very top, as it is expected that a host of the usual European elite have tried to convince the most in-form defensive midfielder in the world to depart the Etihad Stadium in favour of a move.

While several top clubs in the world have the finances to compete for the best players in Europe, Rodri’s revelation about Manchester City’s exciting plan of action in place is what has ensured the club has never gone trophyless in half a decade.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube