"This is what made me become another City supporter" - Rodrigo reflects on a year in Manchester

harryasiddall

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo has been reflecting on his first year at the club, in an interview with the official website. 

The Spaniard, who has enjoyed a fine first season in City blue, has been tasked with the near impossible task of replacing club legend Fernandinho in the holding midfield position. 

The 23-year-old has said he didn't expect such a warm welcome from the fans on his first day in Manchester, and has grew a very fond affection to the City faithful.

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (14)
(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

 "How respectful they are, how they support and how they feel that the club belongs to them. They are a big family and have love for a colour too. This is what made me become another City supporter. I love the Etihad Stadium, Rodri began.

"The atmosphere's unique. City blue everywhere, the music before the game, all create a unique atmosphere. I always have the feeling of winning when I walk on the pitch. I remember my first day at the City store, I didn't expect that many people.

I was not a very popular guy from Spain and they gave me a very warm welcome and I will always remember it. What I've been through at this club is very special to me."

Rodri, once football resumes, will be hoping to reassert himself at the heart of City's midfield for years to come.

