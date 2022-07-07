Romeo Lavia Has Expressed His Delight About Joining Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton
Manchester City officially confirmed the departure of Romeo Lavia to Southampton after a couple of weeks of links with the midfielder being The Saints' second arrival from City this summer.
Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu also joined Southampton after impressing on loan at Portsmouth in League One last season with both players having buyback clauses inserted into their contracts.
Lavia has signed a five-year-deal at Southampton leaving The Citizens after two years at the club making two senior appearance under Pep Guardiola.
On joining The Saints he said: "I’m really delighted to join this club. I think this club has a really good culture with young players, so I’m really happy to be here.
"When I heard of the interest of Southampton I was buzzing because there’s an opportunity for young players to develop as much as possible and I’m very excited."
Read More
Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl also shared his thoughts after finally getting his man.
The Austrian said: "Rome
o is an extremely talented young player at the start of his career who is open-minded and wants to learn and develop his game with us.
"We are very excited to sign him ahead of many other interested clubs. It proves that we have a positive reputation for improving young players, which we have worked hard to build up over the years."
He also spoke about the Premier League Champions as he said: "Romeo is coming from one of the best teams in the world, learning from the best manager and the best players.
"Now it is up to him to show us why he deserves to play in the Premier League, as we hope to help take his game to the next level."
We shall now have to wait and see whether Lavia can prove himself in the top division of England.
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer