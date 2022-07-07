Romeo Lavia Has Expressed His Delight About Joining Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton

Manchester City officially confirmed the departure of Romeo Lavia to Southampton after a couple of weeks of links with the midfielder being The Saints' second arrival from City this summer.

Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu also joined Southampton after impressing on loan at Portsmouth in League One last season with both players having buyback clauses inserted into their contracts.

Lavia in action in the League Cup IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Lavia has signed a five-year-deal at Southampton leaving The Citizens after two years at the club making two senior appearance under Pep Guardiola.

On joining The Saints he said: "I’m really delighted to join this club. I think this club has a really good culture with young players, so I’m really happy to be here.

"When I heard of the interest of Southampton I was buzzing because there’s an opportunity for young players to develop as much as possible and I’m very excited."

Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl also shared his thoughts after finally getting his man.

The Austrian said: "Rome

o is an extremely talented young player at the start of his career who is open-minded and wants to learn and develop his game with us.

"We are very excited to sign him ahead of many other interested clubs. It proves that we have a positive reputation for improving young players, which we have worked hard to build up over the years."

He also spoke about the Premier League Champions as he said: "Romeo is coming from one of the best teams in the world, learning from the best manager and the best players.

"Now it is up to him to show us why he deserves to play in the Premier League, as we hope to help take his game to the next level."

We shall now have to wait and see whether Lavia can prove himself in the top division of England.