Romeo Lavia Reveals Next Steps and Ambitions For Man City Career Following Senior Debut

Manchester City youngster Romeo Lavia reflected on his debut following his side's 6-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third-round.

The Premier League champions returned to winning ways ahead of a crucial clash against Chelsea at the weekend after their disappointing stalemate with Southampton on Saturday.

Lavia, who has been named in City's Champions League squad for this season, was handed his senior debut against the League One side on Tuesday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

The defensive midfielder said, following the win, "Crazy. What a night. What an experience," as quoted by City's official website.

READ MORE: Behind-the-scenes look into Kayky's transfer to Man City

READ MORE: Why EIGHT Man City first-team stars missed the Carabao Cup clash

"I enjoyed every minute, to be able to show what I can do. A night I’ll never forget. Everything that comes, we have to be ready. From there it's about building and I'm so glad to here."

It was reported in June that City boss Pep Guardiola boss is integrating Lavia into the first-team as a progressive step in his development and and to provide a strong back-up to his first-choice picks in the middle of the park.

Against Wycombe, the Belgian started in central midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, which made the experience even more special for the teenager.

READ MORE: Man City plan fresh contract talks over six-year deal for midfielder

READ MORE: Catalan press link Pep Guardiola with emotional Barcelona return

Lavia added: "It was a great feeling to know you've got amazing players around you, it gives you more confidence, and makes you more comfortable. It was just great."

The 17-year-old, who looks up to the likes of Fernandinho and Sergio Busquets for inspiration, has been a revelation through the academy ranks and played a crucial role in the U-23's Premier League 2 title charge last season.

After displaying impressive displays for the youth set-up, the Belgian caught the eyes of Guardiola, who first came to know about the youngster's talents when he was just 14.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra