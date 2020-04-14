“The Premier League is always a dream, so I hope I can return one day" - Former Man City player opens up on possible return

Former Manchester City midfielder and youth prospect Marcos 'Rony' Lopes has opened up on his time in the first team and his departure from the club.

The Brazil-born Portuguese international spoke with The Athletic about life at City and why leaving the club allowed his career to progress.

Lopes was signed from Portuguese side Benfica in 2011 and, in 2013, became City's youngest ever goalscorer when he netted the third goal in a 3-0 win over Watford, 10 days after his 17th birthday.

(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

But the quality of City's world-class team meant Lopes found it hard to break through. “It was difficult in City - a lot of money and big players," he has said. "I spent three years at City and enjoyed it.

"When I scored that goal against Watford, I was really happy. Everyone was praising me and it was a big moment, one of the best in my career..."

“I knew in my head that to play more, I would have to leave. I could have stayed but it would have been more for the under-21 team than the first team.

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

I wanted to play in a good league in a first team. I knew that meant I had to leave City. They didn’t want to sell me but wanted me to go on loan.”

Lopes' desires for regular football meant he was loaned to Lille, where he excelled enough to earn a permanent move to Monaco. Last summer, he signed for Spanish club Sevilla, but had only made two appearances for the club before the suspension of football worldwide.

Lopes did touch on the potentiality of a return to England, saying, “The Premier League is always a dream, so I hope I can return one day in this fantastic league. Of course, it is a possibility. Let us see what will happen.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra