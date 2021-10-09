    • October 9, 2021
    Roy Keane Compares Man City Star To Legendary American Football Quarterback Tom Brady

    Roy Keane has compared Phil Foden to American Football quarterback Tom Brady, after a thrilling performance on the national team stage.
    England maintained their domination of Group I in World Cup qualifying with a 5-0 win away in Andorra on Saturday night. 

    Five different goalscorers - including Jack Grealish's first in an England shirt - takes the national team within touching distance of qualification.

    However, the one player who stole the headlines on the evening didn't even get on the scoresheet - Manchester City's Phil Foden. 

    The 21-year-old was by far the best player on the field, with his chipped balls over the top of Andorra's defence being a nightmare to deal with, and he was heavily involved in three of his countries goals.

    During a performance of real maturity, the ITV punditry team of Ian Wright, Jermaine Defoe and Roy Keane were in awe of his display at half-time, with the latter making an interesting comparison.

    “I love my American football, and he is like a top quarterback, like Tom Brady," Keane said. 

    "He’s just picking people out, he’s got runners, wide-receivers, and he’s making it look so easy!”

    He certainly was making it look easy.

    Phil Foden's technical ability is on par with some of the best players in world football at present, and he'll be looking to showcase that for both club and country.

    The England team will now head back to Wembley for a game against Hungary on Tuesday evening.  

