Roy Keane Surprises Relevant People at Manchester City With New Comments Following Kyle Walker Spat Last Season

A new report from the Athletic this week has revealed that 'relevant people' within Manchester City were surprised by new comments made by TV pundit and Manchester United legend Roy Keane regarding Kyle Walker.

After Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker brought down Sadio Mane to concede a penalty against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium last season, Roy Keane labelled the defender as a ‘car crash’.

In a sporadic and wild outburst of opinion, Roy Keane continued by stating that Liverpool's Senegalese winger was ‘up against an idiot’ in Manchester City's experienced full-back, Walker.

In light of the outburst, Manchester City went on to complain to Sky directly, with the stance being that while they have no qualms with criticism on sporting grounds, Roy Keane's personal-angled comments had overstepped boundaries.

However, a recent and seemingly sudden change of heart from the TV pundit on the 31-year old has come as a major surprise to 'relevant people' within Manchester City, according to a new report.

IMAGO / Action Plus IMAGO / Sportimage Twitter: iF2is

This is according to Daniel Taylor of the Athletic, who reports that 'relevant people' at Manchester City were taken back by Roy Keane’s choice to include Kyle Walker in his greatest ever Premier League all-time XI - excluding former Manchester United teammates - at a recent event.

While Gary Neville had picked Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta as the right-back of his choice, it was a bolt from the blue to see the former Irish international opt for a player that he had previously slated without pulling any punches in the past.

This is certainly a testament to Kyle Walker’s unrivalled consistency in the Premier League - as he developed into one of the division’s best full-backs at Tottenham and cemented his place as one of Europe’s finest in his position at Manchester City.

Named in the 2020 Team of the Tournament at the European Championships for his stellar performances for England last summer, the understated brilliance of Kyle Walker for both club and country is enough to turn all his critics into fans.

