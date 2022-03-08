Skip to main content

Roy Keane Surprises Relevant People at Manchester City With New Comments Following Kyle Walker Spat Last Season

A new report from the Athletic this week has revealed that 'relevant people' within Manchester City were surprised by new comments made by TV pundit and Manchester United legend Roy Keane regarding Kyle Walker.

After Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker brought down Sadio Mane to concede a penalty against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium last season, Roy Keane labelled the defender as a ‘car crash’.

In a sporadic and wild outburst of opinion, Roy Keane continued by stating that Liverpool's Senegalese winger was ‘up against an idiot’ in Manchester City's experienced full-back, Walker.

In light of the outburst, Manchester City went on to complain to Sky directly, with the stance being that while they have no qualms with criticism on sporting grounds, Roy Keane's personal-angled comments had overstepped boundaries.

However, a recent and seemingly sudden change of heart from the TV pundit on the 31-year old has come as a major surprise to 'relevant people' within Manchester City, according to a new report.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1009782225h
imago1010428615h
City Players Cover Utd Home

This is according to Daniel Taylor of the Athletic, who reports that 'relevant people' at Manchester City were taken back by Roy Keane’s choice to include Kyle Walker in his greatest ever Premier League all-time XI - excluding former Manchester United teammates - at a recent event.

While Gary Neville had picked Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta as the right-back of his choice, it was a bolt from the blue to see the former Irish international opt for a player that he had previously slated without pulling any punches in the past.

This is certainly a testament to Kyle Walker’s unrivalled consistency in the Premier League - as he developed into one of the division’s best full-backs at Tottenham and cemented his place as one of Europe’s finest in his position at Manchester City.

Named in the 2020 Team of the Tournament at the European Championships for his stellar performances for England last summer, the understated brilliance of Kyle Walker for both club and country is enough to turn all his critics into fans.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

imago1010270368h
News

Roy Keane Surprises Relevant People at Manchester City With New Comments Following Kyle Walker Spat Last Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand43 seconds ago
imago1009804438h
News

"I Would Love it!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Update on Fernandinho's Manchester City Future

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
News

"It's Very Difficult" - Ederson Expresses Oleksandr Zinchenko Concern With Joao Cancelo Unavailable for Champions League Tie

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1009987395h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Updates on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Kyle Walker Spitting
News

"When A Player Does A Stupid Thing..." - Pep Guardiola Admits Kyle Walker Deserves Three-Game Champions League Suspension Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1008333239h
News

Ederson Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Fernandinho’s Dressing Room Importance

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City in Pole Position to Sign Erling Haaland, Say Barcelona

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1009890474h
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sporting CP (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai3 hours ago