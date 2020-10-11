“Rubén always had the drive to play football!" - Rubén Dias' father speaks out about his son

Nearly two weeks have passed since Manchester City secured their marquee summer signing in former Benfica defender Rubén Dias, and the player's father has since spoken to the press to provide an insight into his son's rise to the top of the game.

The 23 year-old impressed in his debut last weekend, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Leeds at Elland Road. This week, Rubén’s father Joao has spoken about his son.

As per comments relayed by the Sun, Joao Dias had this to say on his £65 million son:

“Rubén always had the drive to play football. Even if it was pouring with rain he’d always be saying, ‘Let’s just play a bit more’. He had such a strong character."

"I was delighted when he [Rubén] played for Benfica because that is the club I have always supported since I was a kid. He has always been so determined to give his best at everything, and that’s what has got him where he is today.”

The Portuguese central defender will be hoping to develop a strong central defensive partnership with Manchester City's existing first-choice defender, Aymeric Laporte. The pair looked very assured in their debut performance together, despite the dropping of further points at Elland Road.

