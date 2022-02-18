Ruben Dias Admits Manchester City 'Needed Balance' Prior to Star Defender's £65M Switch to Etihad Stadium

Ruben Dias has spoken about his role in Manchester City's success since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica last season, in a new interview this week.

Since joining Manchester City in 2020, Ruben Dias’ acquisition has had a transformative impact on a defence that was rightly considered rather shaky despite their evident prowess going forward.

The Portugal international spearheaded the current league leaders into becoming one of the best in Europe, which proved to be a major factor behind Pep Guardiola’s side winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup and reaching their first-ever Champions League final last season.

The 24-year-old’s tremendous impact has continued into the ongoing campaign, with Manchester City boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League at present.

In an interview with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo this week, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Ruben Dias was quizzed about his importance to this Manchester City side since his arrival.

“I ended up giving some balance, which was something the team needed. I brought a lot of stability, but the team was always here," the former Benfica man said.

"In fact, there was that difficult moment, but the players were always here and as soon as they felt that stability, the team started to walk, the machine started to work.

"Then step by step, we started to notice the difference that each of our players is capable of making, through the collective and then shining individually."

It has to be said that while Manchester City took their time to kick into gear last season, Dias' instant adjustment to the trials and tribulations of the Premier League and his natural leadership abilities helped the side to develop a strong core at the back.

With a major factor behind Manchester City’s roaring success being put down to their defensive rigidity last season, Ruben Dias’ emergence as one of the most solid defenders went hand-in-hand with the heights the club has reached since the start of the previous campaign.

