Ruben Dias Believes Up to Five Teams Can Challenge Man City For Premier League Title

Ruben Dias believes Manchester City are involved in one of the most competitive Premier League title races in recent years.

The English top-flight title race is already shaping up nicely, with Manchester City joining Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the top four with only five games played.

It's been highly discussed this week, but the apparent 'four-horse race' is already looking to be one of the closest contested title races in recent memory, with every team looking to be strong contenders.

If Manchester City are to be lifting the trophy in May, the form of Ruben Dias will play a huge role. Off the back of a stellar 2020/21 campaign, the central defender has not settled and is determined for more.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week, the 24-year-old believes multiple teams are in contention for the league title, but Manchester City are very much one of them.

“Three, four, five teams that can do it [win the Premier League] and Manchester City are one of them," Dias explained.

"There is still a long way to go, but we'll do whatever we can to be there at the end in first place, but knowing we have tough opponents and they have strengthened themselves as well."

One thing is for sure; after a 38-game season, whoever finishes in first place deserves their crown.

This train of thought is also shared by Ruben Dias, who experienced the same thing in his first season in England.

"At the end of it all, like I said last year when we won it, when you do win it, it's because you are the best, no doubts about it."

"So if we win it this year, it will be because we were actually the best," Dias concluded.

