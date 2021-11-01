Ruben Dias Disagrees on Major Decision Made During Man City's 0-2 Defeat to Crystal Palace

Ruben Dias has said that he felt as though the red card received by Aymeric Laporte in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend was not only harsh, but also unexpected.

The weekend's performance was met with plenty of hostility by Manchester City fans inside the Etihad Stadium, however it was the 44th minute sending off of Aymeric Laporte that truly swung the game in favour of the visitors.

While no-one can argue that Laporte fouled Wilfried Zaha as the Crystal Palace attacker attempted to get in behind the Manchester City defence, some believe a red card was harsh in the situation.

Aymeric Laporte's defensive partner Ruben Dias has said that he would have to watch a replay of the challenge in order to offer a better judgement, but felt in the moment that it was harsh.

“I still haven’t had the chance to watch it back [Aymeric Laporte’s red card] again," Dias said after the match.

He went on to say, "It was a little bit strange to see a red. I was walking back thinking it was a yellow. I never thought he [the referee] would go for a red but we have to accept it."

Despite the numerical disadvantage, it would be Pep Guardiola's men who took the game to Crystal Palace in the second half, and appeared to level the proceedings on the hour mark.

However, a Gabriel Jesus goal was ruled out by the VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Manchester City will now have to shift their focus to the Champions League, as Club Brugge travel to the Etihad on Wednesday, as the Blues look to replicate last week's high-flying victory against the Belgian club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra