Ruben Dias Discusses 'Greater Responsibility' in Manchester City Squad Amid Captaincy Role

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has discussed the importance and responsibility that comes with the role of being captain within Pep Guardiola's squad, during a recent interview.

After Vincent Kompany’s departure in the summer of 2019, Manchester City were in dire need of a ready-made replacement, both in terms of world-class ability and leadership.

In the now former Benfica defender Ruben Dias, Manchester City got the perfect package, as the Portuguese central defender had an instant, transformative impact on the club.

Being the catalyst of the side’s rock-solid defence, whilst also being voted by the Manchester City squad as third-choice skipper behind the likes of Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan, the proof is in the pudding.

Speaking to Portuguese cable network Eleven Sports, the 24-year old revealed his thoughts on already being appointed as one of the captains at the club.

“It means a lot to me. Even more so being named captain after my first season. I strongly believe that with or without an armband, everyone should be their own captain."

Dias continued, "And by being the captain of yourself, you are automatically being a leader for everyone. Because you are setting an example, you are respecting the group you work for.

"It is also a much greater responsibility. But it's something that never gave me anxiety or led me to create too much expectation. There is no greater ambition or responsibility than I have for myself. It is obvious that it is special and has its weight”, he expressed.

The Portuguese international’s natural leadership certainly showed on the pitch, especially during the 2020/2021 season, when Dias aided the revival of John Stones as one of Manchester City's first-choice players.

Ruben Dias is regarded by many to be a gem of a defender, as well as a captain within the Manchester City first-team squad, and perhaps the closest thing possible to the largely irreplaceable Vincent Kompany.

