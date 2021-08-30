August 30, 2021
Ruben Dias Discusses How Man City Can Improve On Last Season Upon Penning Fresh Deal

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has discussed how he intends to improve on last season, after the centre-back signed a new long-term contract with the club.
It was announced on Monday that the 24-year-old had signed a new contract with the Premier League champions, rewarded for an incredible first campaign at the Etihad. 

Dias, who joined from Benfica last September, has signed a new six-year deal with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2027 and earning him £160,000 a week according to journalist David McDonnell

Asked about how he felt coming into the new season, with Dias having been part of Portugal's European Champions campaign during the summer, the centre-back told CityTV that he "feels very good and I am feeling a lot of space to improve."  

Opening up about his preparations for Manchester City's Premier League title defence, the 24-year-old said: 

"Last year and the year before I had four days of vacation. This year, I had two weeks. Now imagine how much I rest (I have had)."

“I feel very good and I am feeling a lot of space to improve, do better and keep going. You have always got something to improve, even when you win big."

Last season, Dias was also named the FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Year and the Etihad Player of the Season for his efforts during Manchester City's victorious 2020/21 campaign. 

Despite the numerous accolades, the defender is keen to improve on last year's incredibly successful season, saying that:

"Everything starts from zero and for you to prove it again and again and again, that is the biggest trophy you can have in football. That is what I am coming for.”

“There are lots of things to do, lots of things to get better and many trophies to win. Obviously it was a great season, but the best season can only be the one that is coming."

