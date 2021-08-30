Ruben Dias Explains Why He Instantly Performed So Well For Man City Upon His Arrival

Ruben Dias believes a mixture of his character and the teams quality has allowed him to settle in at the club and produce high-quality performances.

The 24-year-old signed a fresh six-year contract at the club on Monday, and has been speaking to CityTV about his decision to extend, his ambitions for the future and how easy it was for him to settle in.

Just 12 months on from his arrival in Manchester, Dias has established himself as one of the finest central defenders in the Premier League and Europe.

He was a crucial part of a defence that kept a Premier League high, 19 clean sheets last season on the road to winning the club's 5th Premier League title.

Looking comfortable with every accompanying partner, Dias was awarded the FWA Player of the Year in recognition of an outstanding campaign.

When asked why settling into a new country and league was so easy for him, Dias named two major factors.

"I think it's a mix of both my character and also the team I have," the defender told CityTV.

"It's a team with top, top quality on every corner, and it's a team in which you gain your space by being here, by being good and by being top like them."

The Portuguese international was also quick to praise his teammates, who he says feed off each other and use their collective quality to the advantage of the team.

"I think game recognises game and if I hadn't been so strong on my arrival, they also wouldn't have recognised it."

"So, I think it was a mix of both and parts working was what made it so quick and so, so good," Dias concluded.

