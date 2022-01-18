Skip to main content

Ruben Dias Identifies His Two Most Unforgettable Manchester City Moments From 2021

Ruben Dias has selected his two most unforgettable moments from 2021, after being voted as part of the FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI from the last calendar year this week.

There certainly are not many players that had a better 2021 than Manchester City’s very own number three.

Named as the UEFA Defender of the Season, Premier League Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year, Ruben Dias won a host of individual awards for his heroic displays for the English top-flight champions.

The Portuguese centre-back reflected on his most memorable moments from a successful 2021, after being named in the FIFPro World XI, alongside club teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

There are definitely two moments I will not forget [from 2021]”, he opened.

Winning the Premier League - the day we lifted the trophy and the Champions League final- even though it didn’t end the way we wanted, I can’t forget the way we got there, to make that run was unforgettable”, Ruben Dias expressed.

The Portuguese international had the year of his life, being widely regarded as the most in-form central defender in Europe. 

Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most key player, as the club won the 2020/21 Premier League title, triumphed in the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in a row, and reached their first ever Champions League final.

After the club had failed to find a successor to Vincent Kompany in 2020, it was the lionhearted defender’s acquisition that added a natural leader and adept reader of the game to the backline, to make up for the legendary Belgian centre-back's absence.

Ruben Dias’ arrival catapulted a leaky backline into one of the most sturdy defences in Europe, as his addition spurred Manchester City to win multiple trophies in the 2020/21 campaign.

