Ruben Dias identifies Man City players who have played major role in transition to Premier League club

After a remarkable rise since joining Manchester City in September, Ruben Dias has recently spoken to The 2 Robbies podcast about exactly what has been key to his success and transition to the Premier League since making the switch from Benfica.

The Portugal international is en route to his second major trophy in English football, after last weekend's Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Manchester City are now only a maximum of six points away from securing their third Premier League title in four seasons, and also have an advantage going into the Champions League semi-final second-leg against PSG.

Crucial to that success in the English top-flight has been England centre-back John Stones, who has gone from strength to strength since the arrival of his Portuguese counterpart last summer. The pair endured a remarkable run of form over the winter period, which saw Manchester City put together 21 successive victories.

On the topic of John Stones, Ruben Dias told The 2 Robbies podcast, "Like I've said many times, that relationship is a reflection of the relationship within the team itself. It's that feeling of, 'No matter what you do, I'll be there for you'."

"You can see that everywhere on the pitch, and that's one of the biggest characteristics of our team. No matter what you do, you'll always have a guy next to you, ready to help you, ready to fight for you. I think, and I'm sure that's what has put us where we are today."

But it hasn't just been the good form of the players around him that has helped the 23 year-old settle so seamlessly in Manchester, with Ruben Dias crediting the support and open arms of the Portuguese and Brazilian contingent at the Etihad Stadium.

Dias said, "Since I came, they [Joao Cancelo & Bernardo Silva] were a major help for me. Also the Brazilians - Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson as well. Many others as well."

"But for sure, even just talking in the language makes it easier for you. Obviously I speak English well, that was not a major problem for me, but it's always different the confidence you have speaking your own language. Definitely they were all, the six or five I've said, they were all very important on my arrival."

While Manchester City remain firmly in the hunt for two of the biggest prizes available in football in the form of the Premier League and Champions League, Ruben Dias was honest in revealing his disappointment at the club's Quadruple hopes coming to and end at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Dias admitted how all the players wanted to win all four titles this season, and that it had been the goal since the very start of the campaign.

"Since you begin a season, you always have one goal: to win it all. If you don't have that goal, you're not part of the top five clubs in the world," he said. "Obviously that was one of our goals, and all of us wanted it very badly. But football is football. We did a great job coming this far, and from now on, it's just finals. Final, after final, after final."

"Talking about the FA Cup semi-final, we wanted to go through so bad! But it's football, and one team must win. Obviously we're not happy, we know what we've done, and what we still have to achieve. We're just focused on keep going. Losing or winning, our mindset will always be the same. We will just keep pushing forward every single time. That's what makes Champions."

You can listen to the full episode of The 2 Robbies podcast with Ruben Dias here.

