Ruben Dias Makes Confident Claim Of Being 'The Best Portuguese Centre Back Ever'

Manchester City signed Ruben Dias from Benfica at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and the centre-back has been immense for the Blues ever since, winning the Premier League title in his first season.
Dias has revolutionised Pep Guardiola’s defence, as he hit the ground running right after making his debut against Leeds in October.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and established himself as the best centre-back in the Premier League this season and has been endorsed by many within the football community to become the PFA Player of the Year.

Ruben Dias has played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success this season, imparting much-needed solidity in defence.

Rarely has an individual had such a noticeable impact on a team’s performance, completely redefining the backline with his commanding personality. Dias is a born leader and oozes confidence, coupled with an unparalleled winning mentality which was on display since his very first interview with Manchester City.

In a recent interview with the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the 24-year-old was asked who he thinks is the best centre-back to belong from Portugal.

"Can it be me?” Dias asked to which the host’s replied positively.

Then it's me,” said the centre back with utmost confidence.

When questioned about his choice and why he picked himself, he firmly said, “That's what I believe.

Also [Ricardo Carvalho] fantastic, but to be better, you need to believe it first," the centre back added, displaying his incredible self-assurance.

Despite his young age, Dias already believes he is the best centre back to come from Portugal ever, putting himself above the likes of Portuguese legend Ricardo Carvalho with a valid explanation. 

He may not be widely acknowledged with this particular title just yet, but from what we have seen this season, Ruben Dias is surely on the path to become one of Portugal’s greatest ever.

