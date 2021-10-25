    • October 25, 2021
    Ruben Dias Might Have Just Revealed Why He Has Become the Best Defender in the Premier League

    Ruben Dias has offered a personal insight into his approach towards working to become the very best central defender in world football, and it may have provided an explanation behind his meteoric rise in the Premier League.
    Author:

    Dias only recently joined Manchester City, signing from Benfica at the back end of the summer transfer window of 2020 when Etihad officials were seeking a long-term replacement for club legend Vincent Kompany.

    The Portugal international has almost certainly hit the ground running, firmly establishing himself as the best central defender in the Premier League, winning the English top-flight title at his first attempt, securing a Carabao Cup, and helping his side reach their first ever Champions League final.

    As part of a new interview released by I.W.A Agency this week, which was filmed and produced during the recent off-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Ruben Dias has provided a personal insight into the way in which he works outside of matches.

    Speaking to I.W.A Agency for a new feature surrounding his pre-season training camp, Ruben Dias explained, "I am an extremely motivated person, just for no reason, or for all the reasons in the world."

    "Obviously I have the motivation of being the best at what I do, the best in my position, to play for the best and to win with the best. I was taught to know how to work with that passion. The passion is in yourself, the passion was in me."

    The Manchester City centre-back closed by saying, "I just feel the joy of going to work and doing what I love the most! I've always lived to one day be able to accomplish my dream."

    The 24 year-old continued by explaining the importance of wanting to reach the very top, and wanting the next challenge - connecting the statement with his move to Manchester City and his ever-present drive to achieve new heights under Pep Guardiola.

    Ruben Dias said, "I feel very good, I think. It's one of those environments: If you're there to fake, don't go. If you are there because you want, and you want the challenge and you want to be the best, go!"

    "I am very happy to have the opportunity of being there, especially in the team where I am."

    During his first season in English football, Ruben Dias received several individual awards - such was the impressive nature of his performances, largely alongside John Stones at the heart of the City defence.

    Dias was named FWA Footballer of the Year, Manchester City Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, and the Champions League Defender of the Season, in a campaign that firmly established him as the best central defender in the English game.

