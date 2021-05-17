Ruben Dias Named Premier League Player of the Season by the Athletic

Ruben Dias has been voted as the Athletic's Premier League Player of the Season, as voted for by their team of writers.

The Portuguese international has played an instrumental role in driving Manchester City to their third Premier League title in the last four seasons, and their fifth since the takeover of 2008.

At the time of completing his move from Benfica back in September of 2020, there were some doubts in Portugal over Dias' ability to be the immediate answer to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's defensive problems - especially after the substantial loss of Vincent Kompany just two years prior.

The 24 year-old has had a transformational effect on the Manchester City defence, and undoubtedly the entire team as a collective, with not only his leadership traits in the dressing room, but also his commanding figure on the field of play.

As the first of what will surely be one of many accolades heading the way of Ruben Dias at the end of this season, writers at the Athletic have voted the Portugal international as their Player of the Season in the Premier League.

Across 36 games this season, Manchester City have conceded a mere 29 goals, and this has been largely down to the success and formidable nature of Ruben Dias' partnership with John Stones - a duo that played a major role in Pep Guardiola's side registering 21 successive victories over the course of the winter period.

Such is his importance to Pep Guardiola's side, and despite only recently signing for the club, there is still the potential for Ruben Dias to put pen to paper on a new deal with improved terms.

Many Manchester City supporters view Ruben Dias as a player who could lead their defensive unit for up to a decade, and with his impressive start to life in Manchester, and the trophies already flowing, the player himself is unlikely to have any complaints about that possibility.

Ruben Dias still has one final challenge looming this season, after already securing the Carabao Cup and Premier League trophy, and that comes in the form of a Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29th in Porto, Portugal - Manchester City's first ever appearance in the final of the competition in it's current format.

