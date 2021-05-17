Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Ruben Dias Named Premier League Player of the Season by the Athletic

Ruben Dias has been voted as the Athletic's Premier League Player of the Season, as voted for by their team of writers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Portuguese international has played an instrumental role in driving Manchester City to their third Premier League title in the last four seasons, and their fifth since the takeover of 2008.

At the time of completing his move from Benfica back in September of 2020, there were some doubts in Portugal over Dias' ability to be the immediate answer to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's defensive problems - especially after the substantial loss of Vincent Kompany just two years prior.

The 24 year-old has had a transformational effect on the Manchester City defence, and undoubtedly the entire team as a collective, with not only his leadership traits in the dressing room, but also his commanding figure on the field of play.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

As the first of what will surely be one of many accolades heading the way of Ruben Dias at the end of this season, writers at the Athletic have voted the Portugal international as their Player of the Season in the Premier League.

Across 36 games this season, Manchester City have conceded a mere 29 goals, and this has been largely down to the success and formidable nature of Ruben Dias' partnership with John Stones - a duo that played a major role in Pep Guardiola's side registering 21 successive victories over the course of the winter period.

Such is his importance to Pep Guardiola's side, and despite only recently signing for the club, there is still the potential for Ruben Dias to put pen to paper on a new deal with improved terms.

Many Manchester City supporters view Ruben Dias as a player who could lead their defensive unit for up to a decade, and with his impressive start to life in Manchester, and the trophies already flowing, the player himself is unlikely to have any complaints about that possibility.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

Ruben Dias still has one final challenge looming this season, after already securing the Carabao Cup and Premier League trophy, and that comes in the form of a Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29th in Porto, Portugal - Manchester City's first ever appearance in the final of the competition in it's current format.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Screenshot 2021-05-17 at 21.46.25
News

Footage Emerges of Pep Guardiola Smoking and Singing Along To Oasis at Man City Premier League Title Party

sipa_32838970
News

Ruben Dias Named Premier League Player of the Season by the Athletic

sipa_33273098
News

Phil Foden Named Premier League Young Player of the Season by the Athletic

sipa_33380151
Transfer Rumours

Breaking: Man City Make Contact With Harry Kane's Representatives

E1mGD5HXEAEyqA1
News

Ferran Torres Makes Heartwarming Gesture By Becoming Ambassador Global Dog Rescue Project

1000282687
Match Coverage

Brighton vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know (Premier League)

sipa_32551134
News

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

1002494223
News

Pep Guardiola Provides An Insight Into Man City's Chelsea Champions League Final Preparations