Rúben Dias Named Top of Two Man City FIFA 22 Rating Charts

Manchester City star Rúben Dias has been awarded the highest strength rating at the club by EA Sports in the upcoming FIFA 22 game.

The Portuguese star has made his name as one of the most solid defenders across Europe after a sensational first season at the Etihad Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who recently signed a six-year contract at the club, was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season award in May after helping City reclaim their league crown after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, where they finished 18 points adrift of Liverpool in second place.

The UEFA Defender of the Year for the 2020/21 season, who joined City for £65 million from Benfica, was recently appointed as the club vice-captain just one season after moving to east Manchester.

Ahead of the launch of EA Sports' FIFA 22 game, the full list of overall and individual ratings of the City squad have been confirmed, as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden recently took part in a challenge in try and guess their teammates based on their new FIFA cards.

Dias, who played the full 90 minutes in City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, has been named as the strongest player at the club, with a strength rating of 88.

Moreover, the centre-half has been awarded the highest upgrade amongst his club teammates from their previous overall ratings, as Dias has been rated 87 a year on from being rated 81 on FIFA 21.

Following the release of City players' base ratings for FIFA 22, here is a complete list of all the crucial numbers -

Goalkeepers

89 - Ederson

77 - Zack Steffen

67 - Scott Carson

Defenders

87 - Ruben Dias

86 - Aymeric Laporte

86 - Joao Cancelo

85 - Kyle Walker

83 - John Stones

80 - Oleksandr Zinchenko

78 - Nathan Ake

64 - Luke Bolton

Midfielders

91 - Kevin De Bruyne

86 - Bernardo Silva

86 - Rodrigo

85 - Ilkay Gundogan

84 - Phil Foden

83 - Fernandinho

Attackers

88 - Raheem Sterling

86 - Riyad Mahrez

84 - Jack Grealish

83 - Gabriel Jesus

82 - Ferran Torres

