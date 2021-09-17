Rúben Dias Named Top of Two Man City FIFA 22 Rating Charts
The Portuguese star has made his name as one of the most solid defenders across Europe after a sensational first season at the Etihad Stadium.
The 24-year-old, who recently signed a six-year contract at the club, was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season award in May after helping City reclaim their league crown after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, where they finished 18 points adrift of Liverpool in second place.
The UEFA Defender of the Year for the 2020/21 season, who joined City for £65 million from Benfica, was recently appointed as the club vice-captain just one season after moving to east Manchester.
Ahead of the launch of EA Sports' FIFA 22 game, the full list of overall and individual ratings of the City squad have been confirmed, as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden recently took part in a challenge in try and guess their teammates based on their new FIFA cards.
Dias, who played the full 90 minutes in City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, has been named as the strongest player at the club, with a strength rating of 88.
Moreover, the centre-half has been awarded the highest upgrade amongst his club teammates from their previous overall ratings, as Dias has been rated 87 a year on from being rated 81 on FIFA 21.
Following the release of City players' base ratings for FIFA 22, here is a complete list of all the crucial numbers -
Goalkeepers
89 - Ederson
77 - Zack Steffen
67 - Scott Carson
Defenders
87 - Ruben Dias
86 - Aymeric Laporte
86 - Joao Cancelo
85 - Kyle Walker
83 - John Stones
80 - Oleksandr Zinchenko
78 - Nathan Ake
64 - Luke Bolton
Midfielders
91 - Kevin De Bruyne
86 - Bernardo Silva
86 - Rodrigo
85 - Ilkay Gundogan
84 - Phil Foden
83 - Fernandinho
Attackers
88 - Raheem Sterling
86 - Riyad Mahrez
84 - Jack Grealish
83 - Gabriel Jesus
82 - Ferran Torres
