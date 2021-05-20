Ruben Dias Pays Tribute To His Man City Teammates After Receiving Football Writers' Player Of The Year Award

Ruben Dias has been awarded the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, to cap off a brilliant first season with Manchester City.

The Portuguese centre-back had an immediate impact on Pep Guardiola’s defence when signing in September last year, playing a major part in the side lifting the Carabao Cup, Premier League and reaching the Champions League Final.

Speaking to Manchester City after receiving the award, Dias praised the efforts of his teammates this season, saying: “With these players, for me to be receiving this award, it shows how we play like a family.

“I’d like to thank all my teammates, all the staff – Pep included obviously – the Club, but ultimately, all of my colleagues: the staff, the physios, the kit-men, the guys in the kitchen that bring a smile every day to the training ground and make us feel good and ready to be the best we can be."

“All of those details make a difference at the end.” Dias continued.

“The most important thing is to have players who think like you and have the same mentality, knowing how important the team is and knowing: ‘If you fail, I will be there for you.'"

“You see it a lot in our team. if someone makes a mistake, another will be there to save you, to have your back. That mentality is definitely one of the things that makes it work so well."

“If our Premier League victory and this award means something to me, I want to give a big part of that something to them. I would like to dedicate it to them and my family as well, who are always with me,” Dias concluded.

Ruben Dias and his teammates will be back in action this weekend, as Manchester City take on Everton in the final game of the season - where they will be presented with the Premier League trophy.

