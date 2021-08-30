Ruben Dias Points Out Three Key Reasons For Signing New Man City Contract

Ruben Dias has pointed out Manchester City's high ambitions is one of the main reasons he signed a new six-year contract with the club today.

After just 12 months at the club, the central defender's world-class performances have earned him a six-year contract, worth a reported £180,000 a week - double the figure on his initial deal.

The 24-year-old was central to Manchester City's success last season. His formidable partnership with John Stones - who also recently signed a contract extension - was vital in the club's 5th Premier League title triumph.

Speaking directly to CityTV after signing the extension, Dias was quick to point out Manchester City's lofty ambitions was something that matched his own, and was vital in his decision to sign such a lengthy contract.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola explains comments on Manchester City exit

READ MORE: Ferran Torres reveals key Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero advice following Arsenal brace

"I share the ambition of the club and that's probably one of the most important," Dias said to CityTV.

"The people, especially, obviously, I'm getting to know the people outside. But everyone here, the way they work, the way they do it, the love they share with you every day."

From the recent documentary released by CityTV, titled Together, it's clear to see Dias is a very vocal and well-respected member of the dressing room - constantly motivating his fellow teammates.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares Ferran Torres to Jamie Vardy following brace against Arsenal

READ MORE: İlkay Gündoğan reacts to Man City's Champions League group-stage draw

Dias believes that culture starts with the backroom staff:

"I will give you an example, that I believe makes all the difference. It's not the Physio's trying to escape treatment."

"It's the Physio's going to the dressing rooms, picking you up and telling you 'come on, do it, it will be good for you.' So I think the small things say a lot about all of it"

"Something else, the club wants to be, wants to be the best, wants to be one of the top five, top three in the world. And that's the ambition that I love and want to be part of," the defender concluded.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra