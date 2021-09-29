Ruben Dias Provides Honest Assessment of 'Frustrating' Champions League Defeat to PSG

Manchester City vice-captain Ruben Dias has commented on a 'frustrating' night for the Premier League champions, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the French capital.

The Premier League champions faced their toughest test of the season on Tuesday night against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, running out 2-0 losers. Despite the result, the Blues controlled the game and forced the Ligue 1 outfit deep into their defensive half for most of the 90 minutes.

The Manchester City players will be disappointed that they did not take advantage of their supremacy however, and now find themselves outside of the qualifying spots in Group A.

Centre-back and captain in Paris on Tuesday Ruben Dias has expressed his disappointment in the result after the match.

“A frustrating night. We were there, we created chances, the team was there. At the end, a game like this, between top teams, it will be decided on details. And today it was their turn but essentially we have to do better,” Dias told Manchester City's website.

He continued, “It is always a 50/50 game, especially against the opponents we are playing. They also know who we are and they also know we are dangerous. Essentially, we were there and we had our chances.”

“We need to score, because after that everything changes.”

Ruben Dias and his Manchester City teammates will now shift their focus back to domestic proceedings, as they head to Liverpool to face off against the Reds in a top of the table clash in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City's fantastic defensive record of only one goal conceded in their first six games will be put the test at Anfield - a stadium that has not been kind to Pep Guardiola's men in recent years.

