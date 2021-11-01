Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Ruben Dias Provides Honest Assessment of Man City Defeat to Crystal Palace

    Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has said that the team will not dwell on the disappointing home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
    Author:

    It was a disappointing afternoon at the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester City players, and fans.

    After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years earlier in the week, City suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 

    Despite dominating possession and the overall run of play, an early Wilfried Zaha goal and an Aymeric Laporte red card on the cusp of half-time would be the Premier League champions' undoing.

    After the game, Manchester City defender and vice-captain Ruben Dias reflected on the disheartening home defeat. 

    “The reaction is that we have a game in a short period of time and we are already thinking about it," Dias said.

    Read More

    The Portugal international continued, "Today we lost three very important points but it is football. We are not happy but looking forward."

    "Today we were not at our best but even so the team fought and gave everything and it was not enough."

    As Dias pointed out, Manchester City will not have time to dwell on the defeat, as Club Brugge come to town for a UEFA Champions League showdown on Wednesday night. 

    To compound that, the next Premier League match for Pep Guardiola's men is a crucial Manchester derby at Old Trafford. 

    Guardiola will likely be pondering changes for the next few matches, as it is now four games this campaign in which Manchester City have failed to score, keeping the questions over the club's failure to sign a striker in the summer on the lips of the media and fans.  

