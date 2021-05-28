Ruben Dias Provides Impressive Insight Into Winning Mentality Stressing Man City Captaincy Possibility

Ruben Dias has detailed takeaways from his opening season with Manchester City, along with how he is approaching the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

Ruben Dias entered the 2020/2021 campaign with plenty of expectations following his £65 million blockbuster summer move to Manchester City from Primeira Liga powerhouse, Benfica.

The 24-year-old responded well by putting together one of the best campaigns by any defender within Europe's top five leagues this season.

From the Football Writer's Association Footballer of the Year award win to the notable Champions League Man of the Match honour for the semi-final second leg performance against Paris Saint-Germain, Ruben Dias has well-exceeded expectations in his opening campaign with Manchester City.

For the Portuguese star, individual honours come secondary when compared to team success.

In speaking to Manchester City's official website ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, Ruben Dias opened up about this mentality and how he strives to do what it takes to win.

“Since I began playing football, I’ve always been most concerned about winning and winning at all costs," Dias said. "Whatever needs to happen, whoever I need to shout to, whatever I need to do to motivate or bring everyone together, to make everyone around me better, I will do it.

“I’ve had to improve my talent through the years but for me, it’s 50-50 – I had to improve my game technically, but I also had to improve my game in terms of relationships with everyone else."

“At the end, football is a collective sport, not an individual sport."

Manchester City has already clinched a domestic double this season following its triumph in the Premier League and EFL Cup tournament. Still, the job is not done yet for Dias. He still heads into the upcoming Champions League final against Chelsea with much to prove.

“That mentality right now, it has positives and negatives," Dias explained. "We have won the Premier League title but I can’t celebrate it enough because I’m already thinking about the next title.

“I heard someone at the club say not long ago: ‘We live in the middle of the storm!’ Sometimes, we don’t even have time to celebrate or think too much about things. We just move on."

“After you play a season, game after game every three days, the mentality is just that and it’s hard to shut off. We must not shut off. We just let it go."

“It’s beautiful what is happening - especially to win the Premier League and be in the Champions League Final."

Ruben Dias currently sits at 49 appearances in all competitions this season, which ranks second on the team behind Rodri's 53.

