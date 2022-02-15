Ruben Dias Quizzed on Emulating Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany in Time Spent at Manchester City

Portuguese media have this week conducted a lengthy interview with Manchester City's Ruben Dias, quizzing the defender on whether he could replicate the longevity of some of the club's all-time greats.

Ever since Ruben Dias’ arrival at Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2020, the Portuguese international has arguably been the standout centre-half in world football.

The 24-year old’s addition transformed a largely porous Manchester City backline, as Dias became the catalyst in transforming the side into one of the most rock-solid defensive units in Europe.

The enigmatic defender had such a major impact on Pep Guardiola’s side, that the club - just one season after his arrival - tied him down to a contract extension until at least the summer of 2027.

Into his second season and continuing to go from strength to strength, there is a growing feeling that the former Benfica man is destined for iconic status at the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Ruben Dias was quizzed about whether he can replicate club legends such as Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero in terms of time spent at Manchester City.

“I still can’t read the future. I renewed my contract, I wasn’t the only one, the club made renewals in the last two years and left a clear message about their project. Football is unpredictable, both for me and others."

"I’m happy to have renewed my contract and I believe my teammates are too, but with the awareness that football is time and you have to constantly renew and try to be better”, Dias expressed.

From the Portuguese defender's statement, it is not a surprise to see him stray slightly away from wholeheartedly embracing the comparisons, as he is fully aware that the likes of Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero hold an immortal legacy at City.

The same assessment can be made on Dias’ comments in regards to how long he plans to stay at the Etihad Stadium, considering the fact that there is no knowing what happens tomorrow in football.

However, the fact that Dias highlighted his belief in City’s direction for the future by extending his stay at the club is proof of how both parties are on the exact same page.

