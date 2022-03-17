Ruben Dias Returns to Manchester City Training Just TWO WEEKS After Injury Blow and Concerning Timeframe

Manchester City have received a major boost regarding the return to fitness of Ruben Dias, as the centre-back has seemingly returned to training this week.

As the Premier League title race reaches one of the most intense points it has been at during the ongoing season, Pep Guardiola will be hoping one of his key players returns to full fitness as soon as possible.

After a problem sustained in the FA Cup fifth round win over Peterborough United last month, Ruben Dias was ruled out with a muscular problem for between four and six weeks by Pep Guardiola.

Under the timeframe presented by Pep Guardiola during the press conference, Dias could have missed up to seven matches for Manchester City and become a doubt for the mammoth clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

However, there is now a clear indication that Ruben Dias may in fact be ahead of schedule in his recovery process, after a photo of the Portuguese international was released on social media this week by the club.

Instagram / @ManCity Ruben Dias appears to have returned to Manchester City training this week, as he was captured by club photographers in high spirits out on the City Football Academy training pitches, with the squad preparing for an FA Cup trip to Southampton. However, it is not yet understood as to what capacity Dias was involved in training, although given the aforementioned timeframe, it is more likely that he took part in some light individual work. IMAGO / PA Images Dias' early return to on-field training - regardless of the nature of the work - will almost certainly be a boost to Pep Guardiola's hopes of having his number one choice defender fit and available for selection for the clash against Liverpool. Manchester City host Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League on 10th April, in a match that could have major implications on the direction of the top-flight title, with just one point separating the clubs going in to the international break. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

This week, Manchester City will also find out their opponents in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League, and with Ruben Dias now seemingly ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury, there now may be hope that he could play some part in the fixtures to come in Europe.

Manchester City could face either of the other two remaining English clubs in the last-eight of the competition in Liverpool or Chelsea, while three Spanish sides, Benfica, and Bayern Munich also remain in the tournament.

