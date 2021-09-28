Ruben Dias Reveals He Was Not Happy After Man City's 6-3 Victory Over RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has reflected on the Sky Blues' recent 6-3 victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and what frustrated him that night despite claiming all three points.

The champions of England - Manchester City - are set to face off against arguably the most star-studded assemble of top-class talent since Real Madrid’s Galactico era on Tuesday night.

Owing to the sheer quality of the Paris Saint-Germain squad, Mauricio Pochettino can call upon the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to lead the line for the Parisians, whilst the rest of the side will be complemented by additional world-class talents such as Marquinhos and Marco Verratti.

However, one man who is known to be unafraid of a challenge is Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, and the Portuguese international will likely relish the opportunity to face some of the most feared forwards in European football.

As per comments relayed on Manchester City’s official website, Ruben Dias has reflected on the Sky Blues’ 6-3 victory against RB Leipzig in their group stage opener and has conveyed his passion for defending.

Reflecting on his side’s 6-3 win against RB Leipzig, Dias remarked, “I was trying to be happy but couldn’t be fully happy.”

He expanded, “I was happy for three points at the end of it all, the first Champions League game of the year, at home, we win, score six goals but still I couldn’t be fully happy because we’ve conceded three.”

“Not conceding is a natural thing of me, not just me but a lot of others in the team. We like to be dominant; we like to know that they didn’t stand a chance.”

Dias continued by explaining, “At the end of it all if I’m not mistaken Leipzig made three shots and scored three goals, and I don’t like that.”

Renowned for his defensive acumen and passion for his craft, Dias expanded as he added, “For me every day, if I have to choose, I would rather them not have one single chance, that’s the ultimate defending.”

“When you start defending from their goal-kick, they don’t even stand a chance because it’s a collective work, not just the defenders and the goalkeeper.”

“It’s about everyone and when you truly defend well, they don’t even get close. Ultimately that’s what I’m looking for,” Ruben Dias closed.

Ruben Dias will tonight have the opportunity to test himself against some of the football’s elite forwards such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, as well as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese defender has formed an excellent partnership with Aymeric Laporte this season and notably, the Sky Blues have not conceded a single goal whilst both players have been on the pitch.

Only time will tell whether the duo will be able to deter Kylian Mbappe and Co.

