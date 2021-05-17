Ruben Dias Reveals "One of the Best Things To Happen" To Him During Conversation with Premier League

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has opened up on his move to the Premier League, revealing that the decision was "one of the best things" to happen to him.

The 24 year-old has been speaking to the Premier League's official YouTube channel in a short feature built around his 'Future Stars' and 'Team of the Year' cards for FIFA 21's Ultimate Team game mode.

Speaking with David Meyler, Dias was asked to open up on his decision to move to Manchester City and to the Premier League during the last summer transfer window, in a deal mooted to be in the region of £65 million.

The Portugal international certainly didn't shy away from the importance of such a move, labelling the decision as "one of the best things to happen" to him during his professional career in the sport thus far.

"For me, as someone who wants to be better and one of the best, I think it was one of the best things that happened to me," Ruben Dias opened.

"If you want to be on top, you need to have these type of confrontations every day. You're playing games every three days, against some of the best, especially in the Premier League. I think that ends up being the biggest difference because the competitiveness that there is in the leagues and the cups - you're just going all in every time."

Dias closed, "I love it [the Premier League]. For someone who wants to be better, for someone who wants to win on the highest stage, it's the best."

Despite this only being his first season in English football, Ruben Dias has had a transformative effect on the Manchester City defence, forming a hugely impressive partnership with England international John Stones in defence.

It was their solidity and the efforts of all those in defence that played an integral role in driving Manchester City to yet another Premier League title this season - their third top-flight crown in the last four seasons.

