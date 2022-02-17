Skip to main content

Ruben Dias Reveals 'Secret' to Man City Winning Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup This Season

Manchester City's ever-present in the heart of the defence, Ruben Dias has revealed what he describes as the 'secret' to the club getting as close as possible to winning three trophies this season.

Dias has transformed the mentality of the City defensive unit since joining the club in 2020 from SL Benfica. The Portuguese international came into the club with the heavy weight of being labelled as 'Vincent Kompany's replacement' on his shoulders.

Despite that, Ruben Dias has cemented himself as one of the top central defenders in European football since joining Pep Guardiola's side, and according to the 24-year-old, the mentality of the club is behind both his personal and the team's successes. 

“This is my second season here, but I'm already aware that Manchester City is a club that wants to win every competition we play in," Ruben Dias said in an interview for ManCity.com.

He continued, “There is still a long way to go, but I think the secret will be, above everything else, thinking about going game by game. That is what we are going to do."

The Etihad club have reached staggering heights throughout the Pep Guardiola era, yet they do not look to be slowing down any time soon.

Ruben Dias claims that the Manchester City's squad's desire to continually improve is behind that relentlessness. 

“I think there are no secrets in this team. It's just having the mentality of wanting to become better every day. I think that's how we all feel and what we all want. That is why this team is winning season after season, it's not a coincidence."

Dias continued, “Our spirit and mentality are always the same, despite the results or despite our good moments.There is always room for improvement and there is always something to work for.”

The Portugal international and his teammates find themselves nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they look ahead to a visit from Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad on Saturday. 

