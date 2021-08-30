Rúben Dias Set to Receive Massive Pay Rise Following Man City Contract Extension

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias is in line to be offered improved wages after renewing his deal, according to reports.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a sensation first season in the English top-flight as he helped City claim their fifth Premier League title and reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

The Portugal international, who amassed 50 appearances across all competitions for City last term, was signed from Benfica for a reported fee of £65 million to provide a solution to the Manchester side's defensive issues at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since arriving to the Etihad Stadium, Dias has revolutionised City's backline and has had a positive impact on the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and especially John Stones, who has flourished at the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence alongside Dias over the past year

READ MORE: Ruben Dias names three key reasons for signing new contract

READ MORE: Man City reveal plans for James McAtee this summer

As reported by David McDonnell of The Daily Mirror, Dias' wages as set to double to around £160,000-per-week after the centre-half penned a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

It was reported recently that City were ready to offer an improved contract to Dias after just one season in east Manchester, which would bring a significant pay-rise for the centre-half, who earned around £80,000-90,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium on his initial contract.

Dias has established his status as one of the best and most solid defenders across Europe after an astounding campaign leading Guardiola's backline, which saw him claim the Premier League Player of the Season award for the previous season.

The centre-back was instrumental during City's breath-taking run to the Champions League final last season, as the Sky Blues got past the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSG to reach the European final, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Chelsea.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva’s Man City future now holds ‘strong probability’

READ MORE: Ederson agrees fresh Man City contract following agent talks

After tying John Stones and Ederson down to fresh contracts, City are looking to secure the future of one of their most valuable assets following the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year. Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations, and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad," said the defender, upon the confirmation of his contract renewal.

“I would also like to thank Pep (Guardiola) and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player, and keep pushing me to improve. To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible, and made us all hungry to achieve even more."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra