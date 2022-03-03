Ruben Dias to Undergo Tests on Injury Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of Ruben Dias ahead of a crucial derby meeting with Manchester United on Sunday after the defender sustained a knock to his leg against Peterborough in the FA Cup in midweek, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions saw Pep Guardiola take Ruben Dias off for Aymeric Laporte at half-time in their 2-0 win over Peterborough in the fifth-round of the FA Cup, with the Catalan boss late revealing that the Portugal international had taken a knock to his leg.

Dias, who had made 34 appearances across all competitions since the start of the campaign, has been a focal part of Manchester City's backline since his £65 million switch to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in 2020.

IMAGO / Sportimage Ruben Dias in the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon. IMAGO / Action Plus Manchester City defender Ruben Dias in action against Brentford.

There were concerns over the availability of the 24-year-old for his side's derby tie against Manchester United on Sunday, with Guardiola's side looking to make it three wins on the spin following back-to-back victories over Everton and Peterborough.

However, according to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Ruben Dias has undergone tests on the knock to his leg ahead of Manchester United's visit at the weekend, with Manchester City waiting for an update on the extent and severity of the issue.

IMAGO / PA Images Ruben Dias and Pep Guardiola in Manchester City's 6-3 win against Leicester City in the Premier League. IMAGO / Sportimage Ruben Dias in action against Everton at Goodison Park.

Nathan Ake was also hauled off alongside Ruben Dias at the interval at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening, though it remains unlikely that Guardiola will give the nod to the Netherlands international over the likes of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Ruben Dias, if he is fit, in central defence.

With Liverpool hot on Manchester City's trails ahead of what has all the makings of a blockbuster finale of a title race, Guardiola will be keen to get all three points when Manchester United face the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra