Ruben Dias Urges Teammates To Avoid Complacency

City have enjoyed an incredibly successful start to the season and remain unbeaten after five games, winning four of these matches and drawing one.

The Sky Blues looked unstoppable in their last match with Nottingham Forest, in which they destroyed the newly promoted side 6-0, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Joao Cancelo.

However, prior to this game The Cityzens had showed signs of weakness against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, dropping two points against the latter of the two sides.

In both games, the reigning champions showed significant signs of weakness in defence and found themselves two goals behind in both matches before staging comebacks to rescue points from the fixtures.

Centre-back Ruben Dias has urged his team to stay focussed despite their positive start to the season. “The Premier League is the Premier League and sometimes you will get a surprise because the teams are very good,” he told Mancity.com.

“You can see by the transfer market that everyone is getting top players. That is just a little demonstration of the strength of the league and each team.

“For that reason, you just need to play like you are playing the last five games you need to win to be champions every time. You need to have that awareness that now counts as much as the end.

“I think the most important factor is to think that everything can change if you let it. If you relax, everything can change very quickly.”

The Cityzens will be expected to maintain their unbeaten start as they face a struggling Aston Villa side this evening. Pressure has been mounting on Villa boss Steven Gerrard after a poor start to the season has seen them pick up just three points, leaving them second-bottom of the Premier League table.

However, as the Palace and Newcastle games have shown, any small lapses of concentration can leave you behind in the Premier League, as it is a game of fine margins. The Sky Blues will be wise to listen to Dias' advice on playing 'like you are playing the last five games today as they head into a game they are expected to win with ease.

