"Run It Back!", "Take My Money!" – Many Man City Fans React to Leaked 2022/2023 Away Kit Details

Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers to a new report indicating that the club’s away strip for the 2022/23 campaign will combine black and red.

Puma replaced Nike in 2019 as Manchester City’s official sportswear partner, and since then fans of the club have been presented with several designs - some of which have proven popular, whilst others have been widely panned.

This week, a new report from Footy Headlines stated that City’s away strip for the 2022/23 campaign ‘could feature the club's classic away design of black and red stripes’ - indicating the adored design may return for the first time since 2011/12.

City first sported black and red stripes in October of 1968 at the behest of then assistant manager Malcolm Allison. Since then, the AC Milan inspired design has remained a staple of the club’s kits and has long been popular with the City faithful.

In response to the update, many City fans have been reacting to the news, and it is abundantly clear that the prospect of the club’s players wearing black and red stripes next term has gone down very well.

For instance, many Manchester City fans have reacted to the news by pleading for Puma to ‘run it back’ in reference to the use of the popular design throughout the history of the club.

Some fans have cynically suggested that Puma could botch the design of the black and red, with one response noting that Puma may elect to utilise a hooped design in place of stripes – a feature that would likely lead to the shirt being widely detested.

