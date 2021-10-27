    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Run It Back!", "Take My Money!" – Many Man City Fans React to Leaked 2022/2023 Away Kit Details

    Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers to a new report indicating that the club’s away strip for the 2022/23 campaign will combine black and red.
    Author:

    Puma replaced Nike in 2019 as Manchester City’s official sportswear partner, and since then fans of the club have been presented with several designs - some of which have proven popular, whilst others have been widely panned.

    This week, a new report from Footy Headlines stated that City’s away strip for the 2022/23 campaign ‘could feature the club's classic away design of black and red stripes’ - indicating the adored design may return for the first time since 2011/12.

    City first sported black and red stripes in October of 1968 at the behest of then assistant manager Malcolm Allison. Since then, the AC Milan inspired design has remained a staple of the club’s kits and has long been popular with the City faithful.

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

    READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

    In response to the update, many City fans have been reacting to the news, and it is abundantly clear that the prospect of the club’s players wearing black and red stripes next term has gone down very well.

    For instance, many Manchester City fans have reacted to the news by pleading for Puma to ‘run it back’ in reference to the use of the popular design throughout the history of the club. 

    Some fans have cynically suggested that Puma could botch the design of the black and red, with one response noting that Puma may elect to utilise a hooped design in place of stripes – a feature that would likely lead to the shirt being widely detested. 

    READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    MCFC
    News

    "Run It Back!", "Take My Money!" – Many Man City Fans React to Leaked 2022/2023 Away Kit Details

    58 seconds ago
    sipa_35646342
    News

    Source Reveals Man City Rising Star Came Close to NOT Signing Professional Contract With Premier League Champions

    27 minutes ago
    sipa_35066098
    News

    Man City Face Battle With Arsenal for La Liga Defender - Opportunity to Sign Player for Free Looming

    42 minutes ago
    sipa_35594155
    News

    Raheem Sterling Set to Launch New Charity to Support Young People

    56 minutes ago
    PUMA
    News

    Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Third Kit Details Revealed

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35646355
    News

    "Wow, Nothing is Fazing Him!" - Man City Source Opens Up on Development of Rising Star and Raheem Sterling's Involvement Detailed

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35590572
    Match Coverage

    West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35646584
    News

    "Pal, It's Over", "It's Best For Both Parties to Part Ways" – Plenty of Man City Fans React to Club Icon’s Comments on Raheem Sterling

    2 hours ago