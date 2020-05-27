City Xtra
Russian football executive opens up on Man City owners takeover - should be decided 'in silence'

Freddie Pye

The general director of Russian Premier League club FC Ufa has opened up on recent reports linking the club with a major takeover deal from either City Football Group or Red Bull in the coming months.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Russian side had two major offers on the table - one from the City Football Group and one from energy drink giant Red Bull. However, despite less finances being offered by Red Bull, FC Ufa were claimed to be leaning in the direction of the Austrian firm.

General director of FC Ufa, Shamil Gazizov, has reacted to reports claiming that there was a possibility the club could be sold to one of the aforementioned global brands.

We are a club focused on business projects. The rest should be decided in silence," Gazizov said in an interview with correspondent Andrei Pankov. Gazizov continued by saying, "We are probably one of the clubs that is tailored to a specific business model and we are trying to do it. I can only say so."

On the idea that the Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer to Manchester City in 2016 may have sparked cooperation from the Premier League champions, Shamil Gazizov stated: "You know that Russian clubs, and not only Russian clubs, are always looking for great partners. We behaved appropriately. Whether we were remembered or not, it is not for us to judge. Here you need to be very careful in commenting on such things."

Renowned football agent, Sandor Varga also commented on the reports of a takeover, and specifically the apparent interest from the City Football Group.

Varga is quoted as saying, "The general philosophy of the City Group is to have clubs on all continents and in leading countries. But now, the main team of Manchester City's holding company has had problems - UEFA sanctions and the impact of coronavirus. Therefore, negotiations slowed down. But the organisation still has a desire to acquire a club in Russia - not anyone specific, but in general the Russian market."

