Official: Ryotaro Meshino Leaves Manchester City To Join Japanese Club Gamba Osaka

Japanese winger Ryotaro Meshino has left Manchester City and re-joined J-League side Gamba Osaka. The 24-year-old has spent the last three years away on loan, but has joined the Japanese club on a permanent deal.

Meshino was signed by City in 2019 from Osaka, but failed to make a single appearance for the sky blues. The winger was immediately loaned out to Scottish club Hearts and spent the last two seasons out on loan in Portugal, at Rio Ave and Estoril respectively.

The Japan youth international was solid in his spells at Hearts and Rio Ave, but struggled to make an impact at Estoril last season. Meshino only appeared nine times for the Portuguese club, failing to start a single game in Liga Portugal.

Meshino came as a highly rated youngster from Osaka, and will be hoping to impress for the Japenese club once again in his second spell at the club. Speaking to Gamba Osaka's club website following his move, Meshino said: "I'm returning to Gamba Osaka. (I'd like to thank) The club members, including President Ono, who gave me the opportunity to play at my beloved club again. I would like to do my best to fight for all the supporters who love Gamba and all the people who support me."

Ultimately, Meshino's signing by City will be classed as a failure. The club have lost money on their investment with the winger joining Osaka on a free transfer. However, the club won't be kicking themselves too much as the fee paid for the 24-year-old in 2019 wasn't a substantial one, so the financial loss incurred by his departure also won't be a massive one.

