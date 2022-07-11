Skip to main content

Official: Ryotaro Meshino Leaves Manchester City To Join Japanese Club Gamba Osaka

Japanese winger Ryotaro Meshino has left Manchester City and re-joined J-League side Gamba Osaka. The 24-year-old has spent the last three years away on loan, but has joined the Japanese club on a permanent deal. 

Meshino was signed by City in 2019 from Osaka, but failed to make a single appearance for the sky blues. The winger was immediately loaned out to Scottish club Hearts and spent the last two seasons out on loan in Portugal, at Rio Ave and Estoril respectively. 

Meshino

The Japan youth international was solid in his spells at Hearts and Rio Ave, but struggled to make an impact at Estoril last season. Meshino only appeared nine times for the Portuguese club, failing to start a single game in Liga Portugal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meshino came as a highly rated youngster from Osaka, and will be hoping to impress for the Japenese club once again in his second spell at the club. Speaking to Gamba Osaka's club website following his move, Meshino said: "I'm returning to Gamba Osaka. (I'd like to thank) The club members, including President Ono, who gave me the opportunity to play at my beloved club again. I would like to do my best to fight for all the supporters who love Gamba and all the people who support me."

Ultimately, Meshino's signing by City will be classed as a failure. The club have lost money on their investment with the winger joining Osaka on a free transfer. However, the club won't be kicking themselves too much as the fee paid for the 24-year-old in 2019 wasn't a substantial one, so the financial loss incurred by his departure also won't be a massive one. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1011765221h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Close To Extending His Contract Until 2025

By Dylan Mcbennett3 minutes ago
Rodri PL title
News

Former Celtic Star Believes Rodri Wants To Leave Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson15 minutes ago
imago1012547505h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Reports Bernardo Silva Transfer Still Depends On Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
imago1011829326h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Expected To Contact Brighton Over Marc Cucurella In Coming Days

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Grealish
Features/Opinions

‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

By Matt Skinner7 hours ago
imago1013031477h
Match Coverage

How Every Manchester City Women's Player Fared In First Euro 2022 Matchday

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Bacary Sagna
News

Former Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna Reveals Thoughts About Arsenal Signing Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Hints At Long-Term Plans During Manchester City Unveiling

By Jake Mahon17 hours ago