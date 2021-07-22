Sadio Mané Reveals Why One Former Man City Star Attended Liverpool Training This Week

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has disclosed why the former Ivory Coast international joined in with the group during their training session in Salzburg on Thursday.

Touré was spotted at the Reds' training ground in Austria, as Jürgen Klopp's men prepare for next friendly against Mainz on Friday following consecutive 1-1 draws in their opening two ties of pre-season.

The former Manchester City star, who won two Premier League titles during his time in Manchester, and whose brother Kolo played for the Reds, met with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mané as well as Klopp, posting several pictures of his visit on social media.

Since joining City from Barcelona in 2010, the midfielder proved to be one of the club's best ever signings as he played a vital part in the Sky Blues' early years of success under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.

Liverpool favourite Sadio Mané shed light onto why Touré was invited to Liverpool's training base during their second week of pre-season.

The former Southampton man said, as quoted by Anfield Watch: "Yaya (Touré), do you think it is the best idea to come to watch our (Liverpool's) training?"

On being asked about the reason for his presence at the Reds' pre-season training campus, Touré replied to Mané, saying: "My friend, I’m coming there! Just ask your boss (Jürgen Klopp)!"

Mané added: "He (Yaya Touré) is a very, very good guy, and I have known him since 2004. He’s a good friend of mine, so we always keep in touch."

The attacker further stated that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp welcomed the ex-Barcelona star to watch his team's session, as the Merseyside giants prepare for the new campaign.

The winger added: "He (Yaya Touré) wants to be a manager in the future, and all the (Liverpool) boys were happy to see him, to have a quick conversation with him, and have a little bit of a talk about City and Liverpool. It was nice to meet him again."

