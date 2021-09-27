Samir Nasri Names The One Key Reason Why Man City Have Improved This Season

Former Manchester City playmaker Samir Nasri has discussed how the club have improved following the signing of Jack Grealish.

Throughout his time in the Premier League, Samir Nasri was regarded as one of the most creative and effective attacking midfielders in the division.

A versatile player capable of fulfilling several midfield roles, Nasri was also renowned for his vision, passing and dribbling ability.

However, Pep Guardiola’s coronation and Nasri’s prime came several years apart, and the pair only briefly worked together at the club.

Following his recent retirement as a professional footballer, Nasri has been working as a pundit in his native France, and as part of his new role, the former playmaker has discussed his former side’s tactics under Guardiola.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed comments made by Samir Nasri to French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche, the former Manchester City star has commented on how the Premier League champions have improved following the summer acquisition of Jack Grealish.

Sergio Agüero – who joined the club alongside Nasri in the summer of 2011 - departed the club this year, as the Sky Blues failed to recruit a like-for-like forward to replace the Argentine.

Touching on Guardiola’s tactical preference to employ a fluid frontline, Nasri noted that playing without an overt striker; “corresponds to his vision, as he always enjoyed playing with a false 9. Kun (Agüero) wasn’t playing much anymore."

Nasri continued, "Grealish is the new favourite of English football, he’s starting and hasn’t missed his start in the Champions League, so yes [they got stronger]”.

Following his £100 million arrival from Aston Villa, Grealish has taken to life at Manchester City very quickly, notably performing very well in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Grealish made his Champions League debut against RB Leipzig, scoring an excellent solo goal to extend the Blues’ lead in the second half.

