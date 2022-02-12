"Saving the Big Guns for the Champions League", "Pep Isn't Serious" - Several Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI to Face Norwich City

A host of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's selected lineup to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men will be aiming for their third straight win as they take on the Canaries off the back of consecutive triumphs against Fulham in the FA Cup and Brentford in the Premier League over the past week.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were amongst the goals for the Premier League leaders in mid-week, as Manchester City recorded a routine 2-0 victory over Thomas Frank's side at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the table to nine points on Thursday evening as Diogo Jota's brace helped the Reds see off Leicester City at Anfield.

Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan have all been recalled the starting lineup to face Norwich, with John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne dropped to the bench.

Gabriel Jesus and Zack Steffen have been deemed 'unavailable' for the trip to Norwich, though Cole Palmer is excluded from the matchday squad as expected after Pep Guardiola ruled out the 19-year-old from being involved against the Canaries.

Manchester City have been handed a serious fitness blow ahead of the 17:30 [UK] kick-off in east Anglia, with Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reporting that Jack Grealish could miss 'up to a month' of action after suffering an injury in training ahead of the tie, with further assessments pending.

This would hence rule the 26-year-old out of the first-leg of Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Sporting Lisbon next week, as well upcoming Premier League meetings with the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United.

A series of Manchester City fans have since taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's selected lineup to face Norwich City, with contrasting views amongst the club's fanbase on resting certain key individuals ahead of a crucial Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon in the coming week.

