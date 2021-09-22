"Scared of Dias", "Finished Player" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Lionel Messi Injury Update Ahead of PSG Clash

A host of Manchester City fans have delivered their verdict on Lionel Messi's injury situation ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash against PSG.

The Premier League champions are set to face off against the Parisiens after making a positive start to the new European campaign with a 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig last week.

City returned to winning ways with a 6-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening after their frustrating goalless draw with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

However, Pep Guardiola's side are in for a testing run of fixtures, as City make away trips to Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool in their next three games in less than two weeks.

Following their weekend tie at Stamford Bridge, City are set to lock horns with PSG, who signed Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, whilst acquiring Nuno Mendes on loan from Sporting.

It was reported recently by Sky Sports News that Messi will miss PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 game against Metz after an MRI scan revealed bone bruising on his left knee.

Moreover, it has been stated that the Argentine will be assessed again ahead of games with Montpellier and City, which has put doubt over the 34-year-old's chances of being involved against Pep Guardiola's side at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday 28 September.

The uncertainty surrounding Messi's availability has sent City fans wild on social media, with plenty of the club's supporters voicing their opinions on the forward, who was heavily linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2020.

