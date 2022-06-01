Skip to main content

Club Confirm Stance on Potential Signing of Manchester City Defender This Summer

In an official club statement, Schalke have now confirmed that they will not be going through with the reported €6 million buy-option to sign Manchester City loanee central defender, Ko Itakura ahead of next season.

It was recently reported that German side Schalke were considering approving their buy-option to sign loan star Ko Itakura’s on a permanent deal from Manchester City for a fee in the region of €6 million.

This was largely unsurprising, considering the Japanese international had played a pivotal role in the German side securing promotion back to the Bundesliga for the 2022/23 season.

Despite the 25-year old emerging as the Bundesliga 2 champions’ leader in the heart of defence, there has been a twist in the tale as the club chief Rouven Schröder told Schalke’s official website that they are set not to sign Itakura in the summer.

imago1009811478h

Sporting-wise, there are no two opinions: Ko was one of the outstanding players last season. We would have liked to have seen him as part of our Bundesliga team, but unfortunately, this was not possible for financial reasons”, he confirmed, as translated and relayed in a report by Sport Witness.

imago1012062588h

Schröder continued, “We don’t want to beat around the bush– at this point in time, when numerous squad decisions still have to be implemented, we could not pull the purchase option. The financial volume was simply too large and would have exceeded our carefully set budget.”

imago1012210007h

Despite the talented centre-half’s two-year love affair with the once-German giants coming to an abrupt end, it was recently reported by Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports that newly-promoted Premier League clubs Fulham and Bournemouth are ‘interested’ in signing the Manchester City man.

Additionally, it was also claimed that Itakura was ‘considering’ his options elsewhere, with Bundesliga clubs such as Freiburg and Hoffenheim queuing up to sign him in the summer.

The Premier League champions may look to make a profit on the Japanese defender in the transfer window, considering he still has two years left on his current contract and has seen his stock rise after impressing in defence for Schalke last term.

Ultimately, Schalke’s decision not to go through with the buy option may benefit Ko Itakura who could ply his trade for arguably a superior side next season.

imago1012056576h
