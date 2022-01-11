Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

"Scoring Against Chelsea", "Ice Cold" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Fresh Haircut Ahead of Expected Chelsea Return

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Phil Foden's new trim ahead of what could be a return to action against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Foden was excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City's New Year's Day win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after testing positive for COVID-19 after scoring the winner against Brentford in his side's final fixture of 2021.

The England international has registered 13 direct goal contributions since the start of the campaign, and while his behaviour off the pitch over the festive period has come into question by Pep Guardiola, having Foden back to face Chelsea on Saturday will serve as a welcome boost for the Catalan.

Despite competing with Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and summer signing Jack Grealish for a spot in attack, Foden has been one of Manchester City's most lethal weapons in the absence of an out-and-out striker following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer.

Following a major COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble that saw 21 first-team players and staff members enter isolation last week, the Stockport-born star was one of the notable absentees from his side's trip to face Swindon Town in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Read More

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell mentioned after the Premier League champions' 4-1 victory at the County Ground on Friday evening that two more backroom staff members had returned positive COVID-19 tests ahead of their league meeting with Chelsea.

However, Foden's absence since the last-gasp win at Arsenal suggests that the Manchester City academy graduate could prove his fitness in time to be involved in some capacity against Thomas Tuchel's side in a crucial game in the Premier League title race.

As revealed by hairdresser Alan Beak in an Instagram post on Monday evening, Foden was pictured showing off a fresh trim, which makes it highly likely that the Manchester City man has come out of isolation and is ready to feature against the European champions.

Several Manchester City supporters have since taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to express their excitement about a potential return to the squad for Foden, who has scored seven times across all competitions since the start of the campaign.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Foden vs WHU Away
News

"Scoring Against Chelsea", "Ice Cold" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Fresh Haircut Ahead of Expected Chelsea Return

20 seconds ago
imago1003051605h
News

“They Are Crazy a Little Bit" - Riyad Mahrez Previews AFCON Ahead of Algeria's Opening Game

58 minutes ago
imago0045965229h
News

"It Doesn't Feel Like Loans Are A Viable Alternative!" - A Week in the City

47 minutes ago
Alan Shearer cover
News

"I Don't Think Anyone Will Beat Them Now" - Premier League Legend Highlights Key Pep Guardiola Reason Behind Man City Title Prediction

1 hour ago
imago1008892543h
News

Phil Foden Shows Off New Look in Possible Man City Return Hint Ahead of Chelsea Clash

3 hours ago
imago0042190804h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Produce 'Report' Amid 'Excitement' Surrounding Brazilian Wonderkid

4 hours ago
imago1008606298h
News

City Have Finances Ready for Real Madrid Battle Over Erling Haaland, Defender Undergoes Medical Ahead of Transfer - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 10th 2022

17 hours ago
imago1009031863h
News

"He's Coming Home!", "Sounds Like an Order Straight From the Sheikh" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With Star Striker

20 hours ago