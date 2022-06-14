Skip to main content
Scott Carson Signs New One Year Deal To Extend His Stay

Veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson wasn't on the retained list but there was no need for City fans to worry as the veteran keeper is here to stay for another year after the club announced a contract extension.

The Champions League winner has played two competitive games for the Premier League champions, one last season in the Champions League and one the season before against Newcastle in the league.

Scott Carson

Carson after his Champions League appearance

On signing the contract Carson said: "“I’m delighted to be staying with City for another season, I have already gained so much from my time here and hopefully I can keep helping to push the Club’s other goalkeepers to be the best they can be.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Scott is an exemplary professional and his experience is of real benefit to the entire squad.

“His teammates, especially the goalkeepers, have great respect for his achievements in the game and his support has been a huge help to them.

Carson with the Premier League

Carson with the Premier League

“As he has demonstrated, we know he is always ready to play should he be called upon.”

In a long career Carson has represented Leeds, Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Premier League level.

He moved to Turkish side Bursaspor in 2011 before coming back to England with both Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

