Scott Parker Compares Jack Grealish's £100M Transfer Fee To Rise in Milk Costs

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has had his say on Manchester City’s £100 million move for Jack Grealish, after the move was completed on Thursday night.

Much has been made about the record breaking fee, with some saying it is too much to pay for one player.

However, with Chelsea and Manchester United’s recent spending sprees, Manchester City’s net spend of just under £50 million in the red this summer could be seen as relatively modest.

Newly appointed AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker spoke out about the staggering transfer fee for the Aston Villa star.

“£100 million spent on one player will probably get shifted down the chain, and like I said that’s probably like anything. If you look really closely, not just in sport, if you look at anything really, that’s the way it works,” he said in a press conference as relayed by Football Daily.

He went on to say, “Times have moved fast in that sense, but like anything we look back on, we look back on how much a pint of milk cost 10, 20 years ago, it’s a lot more expensive now. That’s the way the world moves, what football’s become. I have no grudges.”

The now former Aston Villa star finalised his medical and media duties on Thursday afternoon, with the official club announcement grabbing plenty of headlines. With a reported fee of £75 million upfront with add-ons amounting to £25 million, Grealish will become the most expensive player in British football.

Despite being offered more money by his boyhood club, the midfielder has signed a deal with the Premier League champions keeping him at the club until 2027.

